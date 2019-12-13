Pneumonia deaths in children below five rose by 29.7% in 3 yrs: Govt data for Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:25 IST

Pneumonia deaths among children under five years of age in Maharashtra increased by 29.7% in three years, revealed data from the state public health department. A total of 2,781 children succumbed to the acute respiratory infection from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

Government officials attributed the rise in numbers to better reporting from the state’s rural districts. Doctors, however, said that, in addition to partial immunisation, factors such as malnutrition owing to poverty and air pollution (especially indoors) are responsible for pneumonia deaths among children. According to officials, two to three children (under age of five) died every day from lung inflammation.

In 2016-17, 781 children succumbed to the lung disease, which rose to 987 in 2017-18. This number increased to 1,013 in 2018-19.

The data comes at a time when the state has directed that funds be released for vaccinating children against pneumonia at Palghar, Nashik and Gadchiroli.

“As pneumonia symptoms are almost similar to that of general flu, families often reach hospitals when the child’s condition is critical,” said an official.

“However, reporting of such cases has increased across the state even at community and public health centres owing to rising awareness among citizens and doctors,” added the official.

According to the latest United Nations (UN) report, India had the second-highest number of child-mortality cases due to pneumonia after Nigeria in 2018. According to a study, Fighting For Breath in India, conducted by Save the Children, UNICEF, pneumonia killed more than 1,27,000 under-five years of age children across the country in 2018.

“There are different forms of pneumonia. During viral infections, patients generally get better and antibiotics are adequate for bacterial infections. In cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia, patients are administered maximum antibiotic dose as the organisms found only in hospital environments display greater resistance to low dosage,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, paediatrician and dean of JJ hospital.

Doctors said lack of knowledge about pneumococcal vaccines that protects children against the infection is a stumbling block for the state to attain 100% vaccination. “There is a strong association between pneumonia deaths among children and poverty. The only way one can save children, and especially those suffering from malnutrition, is through vaccination. Awareness needs to be raised through various campaigns, drives, and activities,” said Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine expert, Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai.

Rising pollution levels also make children more vulnerable to the deadly infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year almost 3.8 million people die prematurely owing to household air pollution, of which 45% is attributed to pneumonia.

Dr Randeep Guleria, leading pulmonologist and director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi said, “Long-term exposure of air pollutants (nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter) affects the pulmonary alveoli, which can become an additional factor in the development of pneumonia.”

Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infectious-disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said, “Around half of all pneumonia-related deaths are associated with air pollution. Environmental factors have a substantial impact on the pulmonary system. Children with lesser immunity develop community-acquired pneumonia, which also adds to their comorbid conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory lung infection that occurs due to bacteria, virus, and fungi. Children under five years and senior citizens (over 65 years) are most susceptible to the infection.