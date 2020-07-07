Poddar hospital gets robot to distribute food, medicines

mumbai

To minimise contact between healthcare staff and people admitted in the quarantine ward at Poddar Hospital in Worli, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acquired a robot named ‘Gollar’ for food, water and medicine distribution. The automated machine has several trays where items can be placed, and it is remote monitored to move around the room, where people in quarantine can come and pick up the items.

This will limit the number of times health workers have to interact with quarantine patients, and reduce chances of nurses and hospital staff getting infected. According to Maharashtra Minister for environment, Aaditya Thackeray, the robot will also be used to distribute medicines and food to patients at the National Sports Complex of India’s (NSCI) stadium done in Worli, where a 530-bed jumbo facility is operational for Covid-19 patients.