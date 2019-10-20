e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Police extern 164 criminals, seize 511 illegal firearms

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Singh
The Mumbai Police have externed 164 criminals from the city limits and four anti-social elements have been put in preventive detention, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21. Around 511 illegal firearms, too, have been seized, to ensure peaceful polls.

The police department on Saturday said it has prepared an effective security arrangement to ensure smoother and violence-free elections on Monday.

“We will be putting a strong force of 40,400 police personnel across the city on election day. Apart from this, 22 companies of Central Paramilitary Force (CPMF), 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and around 2,700 home guards will also be put on bandobast. These additional forces in co-ordination with Mumbai Police will carry out naka bandis, foot-patrolling, and flag marches,” said Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson deputy commissioner of police (operation).

The police department has also kept its commandos units like Force 1 and quick response teams on standby. Drones and anti-drone guns will also be used if required.

During the election code of conduct period which started on September 21, police got personal bonds signed from over 5,300 people with criminal backgrounds.

Till Saturday, 34 cases were registered pertaining to various offences related to breaches in code of conduct. Authorities are also keeping vigilance on the internet through their social media lab.

More than₹8 crore was seized during the code of conduct period. “Over 511 illegal arms, illegal liquor worth ₹10.80 lakh, and drugs worth ₹7.12 lakh were also seized,” said DCP Ashok. “We are hopeful that our intensive and effective preventive actions will ensure a peaceful, fair and impartial election.”

