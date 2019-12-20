Politicians join hands with citizens against CAA

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:16 IST

Several political leaders and celebrities joined thousands of Mumbaiites who gathered at August Kranti Maidan at Grant Road on Thursday evening to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Politicians such as Prakash Reddy, Raj Babbar, Naseem Khan, Milind Deora, along with activist Teesta Setalvad, award-winning documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan were seen at the protest. Protesters claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is against the Indian Constitution, is discriminatory in nature and will further divide the country on a communal basis.

“The ones who are asking us to prove our citizenship are the ones who are fugitives of Gujarat. We will not bow down to them. We will continue to raise our voices until they revoke the implementation of the act,” said Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad.

“We [Congress] are here not because we agree or disagree with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but primarily because the youth needs to be heard. The further course of action by the party is being discussed in Delhi,” said Deora.