Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Country needs a change says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, along with Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora addressed a rally in Girgaum on Tuesday. Deora is the party’s candidate in Mumbai South. Pawar urged voters to give the country a change, stating that it is much needed. He said, “I am confident that Milind Deora will win. This country needs change. When I was working in the government, I noticed that the Congress promptly resolves issues of Mumbaiites. This election is an opportunity to bring change.”

Pawar said, “Do you know why Modi has started talking about Hindus and about terrorism posing a threat to our country? It is a new agenda coined by him. Because the promises of development he made before the elections have not been fulfilled in the past five years. He has nothing left to talk about. So he is banking on this card.”

The Girgaum area is dominated by Marathi voters, apart from Gujarati and Marwadi business families. The Marathi voters in this area have traditionally been inclined towards the Shiv Sena. The public rally was preceded by Deora inaugurating his election office in the area.

Deora said, “Whenever I have sought the blessings of Sharad Pawar, I have won. This time also, I am seeking his blessings. The first time I contested elections in 2004, I was 27 years old, and Sharad Pawar was with me during a meeting in Colaba. I have won the 2004 and 2009 elections because of the blessings of Sharad Pawar. Unfortunately, he was busy during the 2014 elections.”

As a tribute to his father, Murli Deora, Milind Deora also said, “This is the first election where my father is not with me. He always strived to solve the problems of Mumbaiites.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:18 IST