Portal for RTE admissions now open; fewer seats than last year

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:40 IST

Registration for admissions to school seats reserved under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota began Wednesday afternoon after institutions completed registering their vacancies with the school education department. There are 7,102 vacancies in 362 schools in Mumbai for the upcoming academic year (2020-21). Parents can fill in the details of their children on the portal by February 29.

However, the number of seats has dropped marginally, as last year there were 7,491 seats available for students. Incidentally, the number of schools registering their 25% seats for RTE admissions have increased from 356 last year.

An official from the education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is handling the RTE admission process, said, “Overall there may be a decline in the number of seats. This doesn’t mean that schools have not registered their seats. Over the past few years, schools have been admitting students in the pre-primary stage for admissions. These seats get filled up and are carried forward in Class I.”

Under the RTE Act, schools with some exceptions, like those managed by minority groups, have to set aside 25% of their seats for students from economically disadvantaged families. Students who get seats under the quota do not pay fees, with the government reimbursing the schools.

According to the official, not many schools have vacancies in Class I as they have already admitted students in the pre-primary stage. Across Maharashtra, there are 1,13,879 in 9,245 schools available to children under this quota.

This year there will be only one lottery to select students for admissions and much like last year, parents, whose children have been allotted seats, will have to get their documents verified from a committee formed by the education department. The lottery will be held on March 11.