Pothole outside Kharghar station not repaired for months

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:45 IST

A huge pothole right outside Kharghar railway station has been leading to accidents but City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) is yet to repair it.

Many complaints by commuters have not yielded any result.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer, Cidco, said, “We came to know about many accidents happening on the stretch. We have coordinated with the officials and repair work will be done soon.”

Regular commuters have complained about the issue many a times but nothing has been done yet. The pothole has been there since the start of monsoon, said commuters.

“I was riding home on my bike on Tuesday night along with my friend. It was drizzling and although I saw the pothole I could not control the bike and fell. I had a hairline fracture and injuries,” said Rahul Gaikad, 34, Nerul resident.

The big pothole and waterlogged subway connect the service road to Kharghar station has been a travel nightmare for motorists.

“The pothole has been there for months. I too have fallen many times and complained but all I could see was shoddy repair work. Three months is enough to repair the stretch but the civic body has failed to do so,” said Adesh Mane, 40, a Kharghar resident and regular commuter.

Road repair is already underway but Cidco has missed the one at Kharghar.

“Some roads are repaired overnight for VIP visit but roads for common people are ignored. The waterlogged subway has been ignored for long. Many accidents have gone unreported,” said Rohan K, 45, Juinagar resident.

More than 80,000 commuters use Kharghar railway station every day.

A Cidco official said, “A solution for drainage will be worked out soon.”

Sudhir Patel, a city based activist, said, “The stretch is in a pathetic state. Those who have met with accidents have not complained.”

