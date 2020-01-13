Power tariff changes: Send in your objections

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:48 IST

Citizens can send their suggestions or objections regarding the new multi-year tariff plans (2020-21 to 2024-25) proposed by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), Tata Power and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) by January 31,2020.

Tata Power supplies power to seven lakh consumers in Mumbai and Adani has a 27-lakh consumer base in the suburbs.

While AEML has proposed a 1% to 4% tariff cut for consumers in the 0-300-unit category, it has proposed a 1% increase in tariff for the high-end category — those consuming more than 500 units — for financial year (FY) 2021. AEML has also proposed a 22% cut in tariff for below-poverty-line (BPL) families from FY2020 to FY2025. To attract industry and commercial users, AEML has proposed to slash rates for these users by 30% and 32%, respectively.

Tata Power has doubled its tariff for consumers in the 0-100-unit category to ₹2.68/kilowatt hour (kwh) from the current ₹1.35/kwh, as per a notice released by the company. It has proposed to slash rates by 16% to 28% for consumers in the 300-to-500-unit- plus category. Tata Power has also proposed a 16.31% hike in tariff for BPL families post FY 2025.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited, which supplies power to 2.20 crore people, is expected to submit its proposal next week.

The multi-year tariff plans are proposed under the Electricity Act, 2003 so that tariff does not fluctuate beyond a certain bandwidth for a period of five years. “There will be a public hearing on the proposals on February 4 where all suggestions/objections will be heard by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC),” an official from BEST said. BEST has proposed a 5%-7% hike for consumers across categories, except BPL consumers. MERC is expected to release its orders in March, after which, the new charges are expected to be applicable from April 1, 2020.