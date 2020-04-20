e-paper
‘Pray Taravih namaz with family’

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:03 IST
Yesha Kotak
: With the month of Ramadan to begin from Thursday, Mufti Mehmood Akhtar Qadri, chief qazi of the city, has asked community members to pray in their homes with their family members. In a message sent to the community members, he said that Taravih namaz, which is an additional prayers performed at night during Ramadan should happen from home.

“Because of lockdown, a lot of people have expressed concerns about how can they pray taravih namaz at home and that everyone needs to gather in a mosque. Even if a limited number of people offer namaaz from mosque, it is acceptable,” said Qadri.

He also appealed to them to help poor families during the holy month, so that they can observe fasts as well.

