Predictable yet poignant: Rashid Irani reviews Crazy Rich Asians

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Direction: Jon M Chu

Actors: Constance Wu, Henry Golding

Rating: ***½

Unusually for a Hollywood mainstream film, the cast of this romantic comedy comprises mainly of little-known Asian-American actors.

Adapted from Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians centers on a New York-based Chinese economics professor (Constance Wu) who is in a long-term relationship with her well-groomed boyfriend.

When she travels to Singapore to attend the wedding of her beau’s best friend, the professor is surprised to discover that he is the scion of one of the island nation’s wealthiest families.

The usual clash of cultures, class and careers ensues. To begin with the Americanised bride-to-be has to contend with her prospective mother-in-law (Michelle Yeoh) who thinks she is a gold-digger unsuitable for her blue-blood son.

Complicating matters further, every rich Singaporean singleton also wants to marry the eligible bachelor. The outcome is overly melodramatic, predictable and yet quite poignant.

The opulent production design merely serves as eye candy. On the other hand, local versions of popular pop songs are aptly utilised.

As the enamored couple, Constance Wu and Henry Golding share palpable chemistry. In the significant supporting role of the fashion-conscious confidante, Awkwafina is a hoot.

An invigorating account of a formidable if flawed family and their friends, Crazy Rich Asians merits a viewing.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:43 IST