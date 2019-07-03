Preserve mangroves to avoid future flooding: Research body

With the incessant rain leading to flooding and severe water-logging in Mumbai’s suburbs, the Mangrove Society of India (MSI), a research body working on mangrove conservation across the country’s coastline since 1990, issued a statement alerting the Maharashtra government to ensure mangrove forests, coastal and inland wetlands, and green zones are protected to avoid future flooding.

“If we try to play with nature through human interventions, the response from nature will be disastrous as witnessed on July 26, 2005 (floods that killed over 1,000 people), and between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Mumbai with over 200mm rain,” said Arvind Untawale, executive secretary, MSI and former director, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa.

According to data from the state-appointed mangrove and wetland committee appointed as per Bombay high court (HC) orders, there have been 75 complaints of mangrove and wetland destruction along the Konkan coast in 2019 so far, with a majority of cases reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of these, investigations into 74% of the cases remain pending. “Reports from district collectors on pending cases have been received. We are currently studying them and will soon order directions,” said Neenu Somraj, member secretary of the HC-appointed committee.

“Mangroves and wetland areas are being neglected, especially in parts of MMR such as Navi Mumbai and Uran,” said Untawale. “No one is against development, but it has to be sustainable after taking inputs from all stakeholders about possible impacts and solutions.”

MSI raised its concern over projects such as the bullet train, coastal road, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and activities by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust that threaten the current expanse of mangroves, wetlands, saltpans, and other eco-sensitive zones. MSI was the first body appointed to study mangrove loss for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. “Accurate figures were given for loss of mangroves and a detailed report was submitted in terms of remedial measures. However, the report has not seen the light of day while work is underway for the project,” said Untawale.

“Despite several warnings and reminders, reclamation activity was not stopped at Uran or areas around NMIA, which has led to severe flooding even inside people’s homes. Manmade channels are unable to bear the unusual water pressure and mangroves are the first barrier against this, not barren lands,” said activist BN Kumar, director of The Nature Connect.

“It is high time and long overdue that the state incorporates the concept of floodplains and floodwater holding areas in its development plans. Not every landmass needs to be constructed, especially naturally low-lying ones. They need to be free of reclamation,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti and member of the mangrove and wetland committee.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Praveen Pardeshi said extremely heavy rain over two days helped cover entire June average rainfall while the same over four days covered almost half the July average rain, which was indicative of an extreme weather event under impacts of climate change.

Pardeshi said a circular was passed by BMC that wherever there are recreation grounds, urban forests will be made through Miyawaki method – a Japanese plantation technique where these forests grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser than traditional plantation techniques.

“There will be mini urban forests with intense plantations.”

A natural area in the city, Aarey Milk Colony has been a bone of contention ever since a proposal to build a car-shed for the Metro 3 line was floated despite having a major share of 4 lakh trees and forming a crucial part of SGNP’s eco-sensitive zone.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:12 IST