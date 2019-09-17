Privately operated Mumbai-Ahmedabad train from November

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:17 IST

The country’s first privately operated trains, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, will start in the coming two months.

While the New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is likely to be inaugurated on October 4, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train may start in November.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will run six days a week, except Thursday. The train will start at 6.40am from Ahmedabad and arrive in Mumbai at 1.15pm. It will depart from Mumbai at 3.40pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10.25pm. The privately operated trains will also offer premier rail services.

Passengers will get luggage pick-up and drop facility.

They can get their luggage picked up from their home and delivered to the train. After the journey, the luggage can be delivered to their destination.

Passengers will also get on-board infotainment services. The trains will also have sale of merchandise goods. Both the trains will follow dynamic fare system, wherein the fares will be decided on the basis of tax, bus, rail and air fares.

“The Tejas trains will have different fares for lean, busy and festive seasons. February, March and August will be the lean season. Train fares will be on point-to-point basis,” said a statement issued by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Tickets for the trains will be available on the IRCTC website and mobile application and will not be available at reservation counters.

The trains will have advance reservation period of 60 days and one air-conditioned coach of 78 seats will be available for group booking.

“The booking of full coach for group will be available completely online to facilitate tourism, corporate travel and other needs of the public,” reads the statement.

The train menu will have regional delicacies, including local and ethnic cuisines. IRCTC will have an executive lounge facility at New Delhi railway station at a reduced fare for passengers travelling by New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

IRCTC western circuit, that will be in charge of the privately operated Tejas Express, is planning to have additional facilities for passengers. “Recliner chairs and private entertainment for passenger groups are being decided. Companies have been approached,” said a senior IRCTC official.

