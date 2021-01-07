Process to find new Maharashtra Congress chief begins, in-charge meets senior leaders

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:34 IST

The process of change in the guards in the state unit of the Congress has begun. The state in-charge of the party, HK Patil, on Wednesday, met party legislators and senior leaders to discuss names of the leaders, for the new responsibility. The party is expected to declare the new chief to Maharashtra Congress, in the next few weeks.

During his interaction with party legislators from both the houses on Wednesday, the central leadership reportedly received mix opinions about the incumbent leadership and the potential names. A few party members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and members of Legislative Council (MLC) opined to continue Thorat in the post, while others wanted a change in leadership and also suggested names.

Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) and party’s Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole, relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar and women and child welfare minister Yashomati Thakur are believed to be frontrunners for the post. All of them are non-Maratha leaders and being considered, after the party’s central leadership reportedly decided to handpick state unit chief from other backward classes. The party is reportedly serious about picking a leader from Vidarbha, which has been assumed to be a stronghold of the party.

Thorat, who currently holds three positions – state revenue minister, Congress legislative party chief, besides state unit chief- has reportedly told the central leadership that he was ready to quit if a party wishes so. After meeting KC Venugopal, general secretary, All India Congress Committee, in Delhi two days ago, he said that he will cooperate the new leader. He is reportedly pushing for Satav’s candidature. A few other senior leaders have opposed Satav saying he has hardly worked in Maharashtra and had even opted out of the fray during 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Senior party leader and public works minister Ashok Chavan has been batting for Wadettiwar, while Prithviraj Chavan reportedly said that there was no need of the change in leadership at this juncture.

“Party has probably decided to go for one leader one position policy. Indeed, many leaders like Nitin Raut, Nana Patole in Maharashtra and Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and other states hold multiple posts. In the wake of the major upcoming district councils, municipal corporations and other civic body polls, the changes are likely to happen at the earliest,” a senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, reiterating that they want to go solo in Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections to be held in 2022, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap on Wednesday demanded completed waiver of property tax to the flat measuring less than 500 sq ft in Mumbai. He has demanded a 60% discount in property tax to the flats measuring between 501 and 700 sqft.