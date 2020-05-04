e-paper
Mumbai News / Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till May 17 amid lockdown 3.0

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till May 17 amid lockdown 3.0

Mumbai has been declared as the red zone due to high number of coronavirus cases.

mumbai Updated: May 04, 2020 20:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Mumbai has so far reported 8,613 Covid-19 cases and 343 deaths, a BMC official had said on Sunday.
Prohibitory orders banning assembly of four or more people under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been extended in Mumbai until May 17 in view of the extension of the coronavirus- induced lockdown, a police official said on Monday.

“We have extended section 144 of CrPC which restricts any public gathering,” he said quoting an official order.

The official said residents are allowed to step out of their houses to buy essential commodities between 7 am and 8 pm, but will have to follow social distancing norms.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

