Protesting parents lock Kalyan school gate over fee hike, keep it shut for the day

Parents of students attending St Mary’s School in Kalyan on Wednesday locked up the school gates and ensured the school remains shut all day. Their grievances: a 15% hike in fees, charging an exorbitant amount for stationary, and an alleged assault on two students by teachers last week.

This is the second such protest held at the school this month. On June 12, parents had complained of a 15% hike in fees and staged a 24-hour protest.

“After we were given an assurance from the education department, we ended the protest. However, we were recently told that students would now have to purchase the stationary from the school itself. The management is charging high fees for the supplies,” said Sarala Jadhav, the parent of a class 5 student.

Bharat Malik, Chairman, St Mary’s School, Kalyan, said, “We have increased the fee after two years and in accordance with the rules, there is a 15% hike. There is no compulsion over the books or any provisions. We are willing to have a conversation but it is difficult to talk to a mob, so we have asked for five representatives” Malik added.

Meanwhile, parents alleged that two students were beaten up by teachers last week. “We approached the police,” said Jadhav.

However, the police said no complaint has been filed. An officer at the Mahatma Phule police station, said, “The child changed the version of the story a few times and it appeared as if they had been taught what to say. We spoke to the management, teachers and parents. No complaint has been filed.”

