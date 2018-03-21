Rail roko: Mumbai university students couldn’t reach in time for tests

The railway blockade by trainees demanding jobs or increase in quota made it tough for city college students to reach the examination centres for their theory and practical tests on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the first day of examination for colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU), with repeat examinations for first- and second-year students of BA, BCom and BSc scheduled.

Some couldn’t reach the exam centres, while others found alternative modes of transportation.

“The situation was chaotic. The exam anxiety made it worse. We had to walk on the tracks to reach a point from where we could catch a cab to our destination,” said Apeksha Gandhi, a BSc student of Nirmala Niketan College of Home Science in Churchgate, who had to take the practical examination.

The MU had directed colleges to allow students in if they reach within an hour of the starting time.

“Some students were very late, and couldn’t be allowed to take the test. Some reached after the exam got over. We will write to the MU, seeking their suggestions,” said Tushar Desai, principal, DG Ruparel College, Matunga.

Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College, said three students from her college couldn’t take the tests. “The university will now have to take a call,” she said.

The varsity said it may conduct a re-examination for those who missed their papers. “A couple of complaints have been received from colleges. We will find a solution that benefits the students,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU.

2 arrested for injuring 11 cops

The government railway police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly throwing stones and injuring 11 police officials from the GRP and the railway protection force (RPF) during the blockade

by railway trainees to demand jobs or increase in quota for them.

Niket Kaushik, commissioner of police, GRP, said, “Five GRP personnel, including a senior police inspector posted at Dadar and two women constables, were injured. Apart from GRP, six RPF men also suffered injuries while stopping the agitating trainees. Around 8.15am, we had to resort to mild lathi charge to protect the commuters on trains.”

As the protesters didn’t budge, additional force was called in. “We warned the trainees that they would be stopped by force, after which the railway authorities negotiated with them,” said Kaushik.

“Nitin Bobade and a few others have suffered stitches to their heads and shoulder,” said a police officer from GRP.

The GRP at Dadar registered a case against nearly 800 to 1,000 protesters under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force on public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and various others sections of the Railways Act and the Bombay Police Act.

“We have arrested two people and are investigating the role of others. We will file a charge sheet against the others depending on their role in the protest,” said Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (GRP Central).