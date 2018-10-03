Railway stations in Maharashtra to get rid of weighing machines

The railway stations in Maharashtra will soon lose the multicolour-lit kiosks that told people their weight, and fortune, for a small price. The Indian Railways has decided to retire the historic card-ticket weighing machines from its stations across the state.

With an assortment of colourful lights, spinning wheels, and music, the machines were a huge attraction among commuters, both young and old.

The card-ticket weighing machines were introduced by the railways in the late 1950s for its stations across the country. Passengers would stand on the machines, insert a coin, and wait in anticipation as the wheels inside the glass display case rotated. A small card, similar to those used as rail tickets, would come out, displaying the person’s weight. The cards would also feature images of Bollywood stars with a motivational message like those found in fortune cookies.

The weighing machines were a major attraction, particularly for children, and a prominent feature of suburban railway stations. Once priced at an anna (6.25 paise), the ticket in the end cost ₹2.

“One of the fondest memories of my childhood while visiting the railway stations was using the weighing machines. My father used to buy a railway ticket for four annas between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane, and would get me the ticket from the weighing machines. Even after taking charge as general manager, seeing the machines would always bring back fond memories,” said Subodh Jain, retired member (engineering), Railway Board.

Officials say while the machines were outsourced, the tickets were supplied by the railways-owned printing press at Byculla in Mumbai, and in Kolkata. Both central and western railway stations had these machines, but after digital weighing scales came into the picture, the use of card ticket machines reduced, forcing the Railways to discontinue them.

With the advent of computers, ticketing was computerised in the 1980s and the card ticket was stopped, forcing the railways to stop printing card tickets altogether. This also brought restrictions on the weighing machines.

“The removal of card ticket weighing machines started in 2013 after it was discovered that the commuters were not using them anymore,” said a western railways official.

Central railways removed these machines completely during a cleanliness drive undertaken in September.

“Weighing machines, old automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM), and other old furniture and materials that were not being used have been discarded,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, central railways.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 08:12 IST