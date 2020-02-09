e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Railways to build staircase linking SCLR bridge to LTT

Railways to build staircase linking SCLR bridge to LTT

mumbai Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:15 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Passengers travelling to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will soon be able to reach the station directly from the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge.

Central Railway (CR) will construct a staircase connecting the LTT building to the bridge. The staircase will also be connected to the foot overbridges (FoBs) leading to all platforms of the terminus.

A tender for the construction has been floated by CR. The staircase will be opened for passengers after monsoon.

“The connection will enable commuters to reach the terminus directly from SCLR. Earlier, they had to get off the SCLR bridge and then take a foot overbridge to reach the railway station,” said a senior CR official.

Passenger associations have welcomed the move and have said that the staircase would provide easy access for commuters.

“We have been demanding the railways to provide a connection that would help passengers reach the terminus directly. The staircase will help save time and will also be useful for passengers heading to Kurla and Nehru Nagar railway stations,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) had, in December, submitted a five-phase development plan for LTT to the CR.

The plan includes construction of new arrival and departure terminal buildings for outstation trains, construction of three new platforms, a bus stop providing direct access to the terminal and major commercialisation of available railway spaces.

The railways have also proposed construction of a multi-level car parking facility.

