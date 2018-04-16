 Rapes have gone up, law and order has failed under BJP: Congress | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Rapes have gone up, law and order has failed under BJP: Congress

Congress holds candle light vigil marches across Maharashtra demanding justice in the Kathua and Unnao cases

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2018 00:59 IST
Surendra Gangan
State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said that in Maharashtra, the number of rape cases has gone up by 36%.
The Congress organised candle light vigil marches across the state on Sunday demanding justice for the victims in the Kathua and Unnao cases.The party’s leaders slammed the Modi government for the “failure” of law and order in the country.

The marches were organised at district level as part of the party’s nationwide march in protest against atrocities being committed against women.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan, leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, party MP Kumar Ketkar and religious gurus from the Muslim and Christian communities participated in the march at Thane. The march culminated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue on Sunday evening. Congress leaders slammed the Modi government for the “failure” of law and order in the country.

“The Modi government had given a call of ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’, (educate girls, save girls) but now the times have changed and people have started using the slogan, ‘BJP se beti bachao’ (save girls from the BJP),” Chavan said in his speech.

He said it was not only in other states that rape cases have gone up. “Even in Maharashtra, the number of rape cases has gone up by 36%. The Congress will fight to protect democracy and communal harmony in the country,” he said.

Other Congress leaders led the march in various districts. The speakers slammed the Modi government for its failure in containing crimes against women and what they said was the BJP’s bid to shield its leaders accused of rape.

