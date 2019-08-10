‘Razing of Tungareshwar ashram to start on August 24’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:10 IST

After missing one court-assigned deadline, the forest department has said the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram, constructed illegally inside the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWLS), will be carried out by August 24. Devotees of the ashram have planned a protest later this month.

The state chief secretary held a meeting on Wednesday with forest officials and other departments to discuss the issue. “Following the meeting, we have a clear idea of how the demolition will be carried out and the process will be followed over the next 15 days,” said a senior official from the forest department. Swapnil Sapata, who works at the ashram, said, “A peaceful protest has been planned from Goregaon to Azad Maidan on August 22 and we expect at least 5,000 devotees to be part of it.”

The state has already missed one deadline for the demolition. On May 7, while hearing an interim application filed by Debi Goenka of Conservation Action Trust in January, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the Maharashtra government to demolish the ashram before July 22. However, the state cited heavy rain as a reason for failing to comply with the deadline. The SC then allowed an extension of the deadline to August 31, which is the next date of hearing, and directed the state chief secretary to file a compliance report.

Spread across 0.69 hectare (1.7 acres), the Ashram, built in 1977, is linked by an 11-km road through the forest from Tungar phata. “If the forest department actually carries out the order and the illegal ashram is finally demolished, it will be a great boost for protection of the wildlife in this reserved forest.” said Goenka.

Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), west region said, “There is no doubt the SC order will be followed and the ashram will be demolished.”

