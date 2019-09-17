Record-breaking monsoon for Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST

Despite a 15-day delay in onset, Mumbai has recorded its wettest monsoon ever. A series of rain records were broken this season with five major extreme weather events that took the rain tally to its all-time high for the season and the year. Even with another 12 days to go till the end of the season, more heavy showers have been predicted for the city. The southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai from June to September, with seasonal average rainfall at 2,317.2mm and annual average of 2,514mm. Hindustan Times takes a look at some of major records broken over the past few months.

WETTEST MONSOON EVER

3471 mm rain (from June to September 17): This is the all-time highest seasonal and annual rainfall for the city, surpassing the previous high of 3451.6mm from 1954

YEAR JUNE 1-SEPT 30

2019 *3471(till September 17) – all-time high record rainfall for season and year

2018 2,239.6mm

2017 2,946.3mm

2016 2,894.5mm

2015 1,823.2mm

2014 2299.8mm

2013 2433.4mm

2012 1,867.3mm

2011 3,154.8mm

2010 3,327.9mm

1954 3,451.6mm (previous all-time high record)

MONSOON MONTHLY RAINFALL 2019

IN JUNE

2019 Average

515.1mm 505mm

IN JULY

2019 Average

1,464.8mm 799mm

IN AUG

2019 Average

547.6mm 585.2mm

IN SEP

2019 Average

*917.1mm 327.1mm

(Source: IMD)

5 MAJOR RAIN SPELLS THAT LED TO WETTEST MONSOON EVER

234.8 mm – June 28-29

375.2 mm – July 1-2

219.2 mm – July 26-27

204mm –August 3-4

242.2mm - September 4-5

SECOND HIGHEST ALL-TIME SEPTEMBER MONTHLY RAINFALL

With another 12 days to go till the end of the month, Mumbai recorded its second wettest September on record on Tuesday (September 17) with 917.1mm rain from September 1 to September 17.

- 2019 – 917.1mm (Second highest all-time September rain - 2.9mm short of all time high)

- 2018 – 73.1mm (Lowest September rain in 27 years)

- 2017 – 603.2mm

- 2016 – 756.5mm

- 2012 – 563.9mm

- 2005 – 744.1mm

- 1993 – 904.6mm (Second highest all-time September rain)

- 1987 – 34.7 (All-time lowest September rainfall)

- 1981 – 821mm

- 1954 – 920mm (All-time high September rainfall)

SECOND HIGHEST 24-HOUR SEPTEMBER RAINFALL IN 10 YEARS

September 4, 2019 – 242.2mm (extremely heavy rain 206.6mm recorded in 6 hours)

September 20, 2017 – 303.7mm (Highest for the decade)

September 23, 1981 – 318.2mm (all-time high 24-hour September rain)

RECORDS MADE, BROKEN

1. Rain during the first four days in September was a whopping 496.5mm, against the average rainfall for the month at 327.1mm.

2. The city saw the second-highest single day July rain (375.2mm) in 45 years, highest in 14 years between July 1 and 2.

3. With 1,464.8 mm rain recorded from July 1 to July 31, Mumbai recorded its highest rainfall total for July over the past five years and second highest since 1901. Mumbai had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, which is the all-time high July monthly rainfall.

4. On August 4, Mumbai surpassed its seasonal average of 2,317.2mm (June to August 4) after three major rain spells and took the rain tally to 2,374.2 mm.

5. While the city did not surpass its August average rainfall this year, it still recorded 458mm rain from August 1 to 5 against the month’s average of 585.2mm.

6. The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius, its highest all-time July day temperature on July 19 since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began keeping records.

6. On September 4, Mumbai recorded its cleanest air day since air monitoring began in the city as the air quality index (AQI) plunged to its lowest at 12, falling under the ‘good’ category, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).Prior to Wednesday, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 13 on June 25, 2018.

Expertspeak

“The Southwest monsoon season has been a ‘normal’ for the entire country with 104% rainfall till September 17. It has been strong over central India and the west coast, especially Mumbai. As IMD had predicted in April and May, there was a late onset across the country owing to weak El Niño - caused when warm water from the western Pacific Ocean flows towards the east – conditions. However, during the months of July, August, and September, El Niño further weakened while a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) effect enhanced rain activity over India.”

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department

“This year, since July onwards, there have been numerous episodes of extreme weather events over Mumbai, which were less in number of the past five years. This pattern clearly indicates a change in monsoon for the years to come under the influence of global warming and climate change.”

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet

“Even after late onset, this has been a record year. Moreover, all the monthly averages were achieved within the first 4-5 rainy days. This shows that extreme events are on the rise due to climate change. Mumbai received surplus rains during monsoon 2019 primarily due to the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) effect - an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon with a difference in sea surface temperatures characterised by cooling in parts of Indian Ocean leading to enhanced rain.”

Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- B.

“Record-breaking rainfall this season was due to sustained weather factors. The offshore trough remained active for a longer period and was very sensitive to low-pressure systems forming in the Bay of Bengal.”

AkshayDeoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST