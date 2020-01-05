e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Refused money, man smashes bottle on friend’s head

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:09 IST
Farhan Shaikh
A Kamothe man smashed a beer bottle on the head of his friend when the latter refused to lend him money to buy alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

The incident took place in Kamothe at a wine shop when the complainant, Anil Nirbhavne, a 33-year-old healthcare services management company professional, was purchasing beer with his friends on New Year’s Eve.

The accused, Vikrant Thorat, showed up at the shop around 1am and approached Nirbhavne. He had got acquainted with Thorat at the shop three months ago and would often drink together.

Nirbhavne told the police he gave money to Thorat from time to time to buy drinks. Nirbhavne, who was with his friends on Wednesday, refused to give him money. But Thorat loitered around the group, which irked one of Nirbhavne’s friends.

“Thorat got angry and called two of his accomplices. The trio got into a scuffle with Nirbhavne’s friends. During the fight, Thorat smashed a beer bottle on Nirbhavne’s head. He had to have four stitches,” said an officer.

The police have booked Thorat and his two accomplices on charges of assault. No arrest have been made so far.

