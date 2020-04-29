e-paper
‘Remote controlled steps are unworthy for men of worth’: Governor Dhankar writes to TMC MP

This came after Banerjee’s letter to Dhankar in which he stated that the Governor is acting as ‘loudhailer of the ruling party’ at the Centre.

kolkata Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:17 IST
Asian News International
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government. (ANI)
         

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has written a letter to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee urging him to listen to ‘conscience’ and the call of duty rather than be driven by an external ‘script’.

“Final response to Kalyan Banerjee. Urged him - listen to ‘conscience’ and call of duty rather than be driven by external ‘script’. Remote controlled steps are unworthy for men of worth. Time to engage in Covid 19!battle than be part of emerging strategy to combat Governor,” Dhankar tweeted along with photos of the letter to Banerjee.

“In Covid 19 combat have had enormous benefit of counsel from leaders of all political parties except TMC. Outreach to TMC yielded no result. I am ever available to discuss issues concerning the welfare of people of West Bengal. Let us not bicker. Time to beat Covid 19,” he said in another tweet.

In the letter, Dhankar stated: “I am surprised that you are positioning on behalf of Hon’ble Chief Minister while you are nowhere in loop on this. This pseudo defence is unfortunate and you are ignoring that my communication is a response to what Hon’ble Chief Minister started and put before the public to take a call.”

Banerjee, in the letter to the Governor, stated: “Your recent expression that the Hon’ble Chief Minister was appeasing the muslims itself establishes that you are acting as a loudhailer of the ruling party in the Centre. In a indirect method you are spreading communalism and inciting disharmony in the state of West Bengal.”

