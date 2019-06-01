Reserve 1% seats for orphans: MU circular

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Friday issued a circular asking its affiliated departments and colleges to reserve one per cent of its seats for orphans.

The reservation would now be applicable for all undergraduate and postgraduate admissions conducted by the university’s colleges and departments.

This move comes a year after the state government had resolved to reserve this share of seats in higher education for orphans and introduced this quota at the first-year junior college (FYJC) level.

The government notification from 2018 said that orphans whose parents or relatives have not been traced, and are not aware of their caste would be eligible for a one per cent reservation in higher education and jobs.

The person applying for such a reservation would need to get a certificate from the Women and Child Department validating their claim.

While the university started its pre-admission online registration for undergraduate courses on Tuesday, it had not included the reservation category in its official notification.

After a few student groups protested, MU issued a formal notification.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 02:51 IST