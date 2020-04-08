e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Reserve beds in pvt hospitals for Covid-19 cases’

‘Reserve beds in pvt hospitals for Covid-19 cases’

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
A public interest litigation filed by a city resident, filed by advocate Meherwan Farshid, has urged the Bombay high court to issue an order reserving half the beds in private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients and the hospitals which refuse to do so must be taken over by the government. The PIL states Mumbai is a Covid-19 hotspot with over 450 cases.

