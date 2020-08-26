e-paper
Restoring faith in humanity

A businessman and philanthropist, Mauris Noronha, has dedicated himself to the task of caring for society’s most vulnerable segments

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Mumbai
Mauris Noronha
Mauris Noronha(Photo: HTCS)
         

Coronavirus has left an impact on everyone’s life. With India entering the sixth month of living with the ‘new normal’, the situation remains stagnant. Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states of India has been battling the pandemic since the beginning. Many have reached out to help one another, however, Mauris Noronha’s efforts since March has been noteworthy. A businessman by profession and a philanthropist by passion, Noronha, a resident of Borivali’s IC Colony has dedicated himself to the task of caring for society’s most vulnerable segments.

What started as help that he extended to his society members comprising of 120 odd families, from the time the lockdown began, he has provided essential supplies and provisions to a lot of needy individuals in every corner of Mumbai. “From Cuffe Parade to Virar and stretching as far north in Palghar, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Pune and Nasik, we have supplied essentials everywhere,” says Noronha.

As the impact of the lockdown on society’s weakest sections became apparent, Noronha has made it his mission to reach out to as many in need as possible, drawing solely from his savings that he was accumulating to migrate to the USA. In addition, he was also planning to clear his housing loan, which has now been postponed. “I initiated a door-to-door campaign in the worst-hit slums of Mumbai. We initially focused on Borivali and Dahisar, and my team personally visited zero-income families in these areas with daily and weekly deliveries of food supplies. By April, this initiative had provided vital rations to lakhs of individuals across an approximate of 35,000 households and more than 2 lakh individuals,” he shares.

Working throughout the day, Noronha has also begun to extend his aid in other ways. “We have started to distribute vital medical supplies and protective equipment to ambulance staffers and auto-rickshaw drivers in the region and helped stranded migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar navigate the bureaucratic requirements necessary to return to their homes,” he adds.

Through his efforts and without taking any donations from anybody, Noronha has stepped up for the people in these difficult times.One can reach out to Noronha on Facebook and Instagram to seek support.

