Results not out: SSC students told to submit documents for bonus marks

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:20 IST

Class 10 students who wish to apply for bonus marks for their drawing tests are in a fix as the Maharashtra education board has asked them to submit their documents even before the results of the exams have been announced. Schools have been asked to submit the documents by Wednesday. Officials at the education board did not respond to HT’s calls and messages till the time of going to press.

Principals said students are in a state of panic, as they do not know what to do. “This year, the drawing grade exams, which are usually held in September, were postponed twice. The exams were held in November and the results are yet to be announced. The board has however, asked us to submit eligibility requirements by January 15, which is impossible,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principal’s Association. The association has now written to the education board, asking for the deadline to be extended.

Parents have criticised the decision. “Why would the board come up with a date, only to extend it later,” asked a parent. The board allots 3 to 7 bonus marks for clearing drawing exams, depending on the grade secured. Requests have to be sent to the board’s divisional office in Vashi by each school within the deadline.