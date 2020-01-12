Road accident deaths down by 14% in city

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:00 IST

There has been a 9% decline in road accidents in Mumbai between January and November 2019, as per data by the state transport department.

The data also indicates that accident fatalities in the city have dropped by 14% and the number of injured has declined by 10% in the 11-month period.

Altogether, 2,604 accidents were reported in Mumbai between January and November 2019, in which 373 people were killed and 2,679 were injured, the data revealed.

Whereas, in 2018, the city recorded 2,867 accidents in which 433 people were killed and 2,992 were injured during the same period.

To curb road accidents, the state government has formed a dedicated road safety cell, identified accident-prone spots, and formed a road safety council. Transport commissioner Shekhar Channe said, “We have identified 1,300 accident-prone spots across the state and have instructed district-wise authorities to keep a close watch. We have formulated a district-level committee under the chairmanship of the particular district collector, to minimise accident percentage.”

As far as Maharashtra is concerned, the state has recorded a 7.4% decline in road accidents. The percentage of accident fatalities and injuries has also seen a decline of 5.2% and 8%, respectively.

In 2019, about 30,080 accidents were reported in the state, in which 11,387 people were killed and 2,6,428 were injured.

In 2018, the state witnessed a total of 32,493 accidents, in which 12,014 people were killed, 28,740 were injured. Navi Mumbai recorded a 10% rise in road accidents, but accident fatalities have dropped by 12% and the number of injured has increased by 7%. It recorded 751 accidents in 2019, in which 227 people were killed and 650 were injured.

In 2018, the area recorded 682 accidents, in which a total of 257 people were killed and 606 were injured.