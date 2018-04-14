Rs1-crore smuggled goods seized in Mumbai

A tempo that had reached a popular store in Vile Parle was intercepted on Friday, leading to the seizure of smuggled mobile phones and other products worth more than Rs1 crore.

The Marine and Preventive wing of the Mumbai Customs intercepted the tempo at Alfa stores in Irla after having followed it from south Mumbai to detect its destination. “The truck was intercepted when the goods were being unloaded at Alfa stores in Irla area,” said Deepak Pandit, assistant commissioner of customs adding that the total value of the seizure is more than Rs1 crore.

“High-end phones and accessories which have been smuggled are part of the seizure,” said Pandit. Other seized goods include pens, confectionary, cosmetics and electronic goods.

“We have detained the manager and his statement has been recorded,” said Pandit, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act. The agency is investigating the source of the goods.

Multiple cases of seizure of smuggled goods have been reported recently. On April 6, Customs seized Rs5-crore smuggled goods including 10,000 watches, 6,000 bluetooth headphones, and 17,000 mobile scratch guards.

Two days later, a truck allegedly carrying smuggled mobile phone parts worth more than Rs3 crore was intercepted in south Mumbai. In both cases, the goods were brought to the city from Chennai via trains and were loaded into trucks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).