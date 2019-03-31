RTE admissions: 11,542 apply in first round of registrations

The first round of registrations for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act ended on Saturday, with 11,542 applicants registering for 7,553 seats in the Mumbai region.

Sudhir Paranjape, an activist from NGO Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti, said authorities have to do much more to ensure more children from underprivileged families make it to private schools.

“There are many lapses in the admission procedure for RTE seats. Private schools continue to deny admissions to many RTE applicants. Students with special needs also face hurdles as there are no separate facilities provided to them during admissions. They have to apply online in the general lottery,” said Paranjape. The NGO had protested against the poor implementation of RTE Act on Thursday.

The education department had recently introduced a mobile app for RTE applicants. But only 20 applicants registered through the app. “Our application was processed late, owing to a technical error,” said a parent from Kurla.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 04:16 IST