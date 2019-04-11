RTE first round: Over 3,500 students get seats

More than 3,500 students from the Mumbai region were selected for admissions under the 25% Right To Education (RTE) quota — for children from economically weak families — into private unaided schools in the first round of admissions.

The admissions for the students will take place between April 11 and April 26.

This year, a total of 11,584 applications had come in during the first registration round conducted between March 5 and 30 for the Mumbai region. A total of 7,491 seats are available across 356 schools in the region.

While 2,789 students have been allotted schools belonging to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board, 743 have got admissions in other boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

On April 8, the first round of lottery took place in Pune for schools across the state.

The admission process has been centralised this time to ensure better management of the system. The education department has also introduced a mobile app to reach out to more parents. Across the state, 67,706 students got selected across 1,16,799 seats in 9,195 schools.

