RTO seva kendras to issue, renew licences

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:37 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Hindustantimes
         

Regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state may soon get seva kendras, on the lines of passport service centres, to issue smart card driving licences, renew them or provide duplicate copies. Staffers at the centres will also help customers fill online applications, scan documents and make fee payments.

According to officials, the facility is expected to start in the next two-three months. After a high powered committee headed by the chief secretary gives its approval, the contractor will be appointed. Bids for the project were invited in May 2018, and four companies have shown interest in the project so far, said officials.

In September this year, the Maharasthra Motor Vehicle Department (MMVD) opened bids for the project, and the proposal was forwarded to the government last month.

“The technical and financial bids have already been opened. The proposal is sent to the high-powered committee for the final nod,” said Shekhar Channe, transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

