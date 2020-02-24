Saamana editorial: ‘Trump’s visit makes no difference to the poor’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:32 IST

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s visit to India makes no difference to the common poor and middle-class people.

“There is talk that everyone is very excited about Trump’s visit to India. It does not affect the poor and middle-class people of India. Then where is the question of excitement?” an editorial in the party mouthpiece, Saamana mentioned.

“What is even more talked about [than] his visit is the fact that India is hiding poverty by building walls in front of slums,” it went on to state.

The editorial opined that Trump being in India for 36 hours is not going to change the troubles of the country.

“The Indian rupee’s value against the American dollar has collapsed, unemployment is on the rise, and there is an economic slowdown. These things won’t change by Trump’s visit.”

Taking a dig at the preparations India made to receive Trump, Saamana said, “The economic slowdown must not affect our hospitality. Despite the condition of our economy, we must welcome ‘Maharaj Trump’.”

It pointed out that ahead of his visit, Trump made it clear in America that his trip to India would improve business in America, and did not mention any benefit to his host country. Saamana said the reason for Trump’s visit is now evident.

On the other hand, Sena advised Trump not to intervene in India’s internal issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and Shaheen Baug and suggested that the US president tour places like Delhi and Agra as a tourist instead.

“An outsider does not need to come to India and teach freedom and self-respect. India has a democratically elected self-government,” the editorial stated.