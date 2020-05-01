e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Saffronart raises ₹66L in online auction to aid needy

Saffronart raises ₹66L in online auction to aid needy

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 00:15 IST
Natasha Rego
The 24-hour online fundraiser by Mumbai auction house Saffronart raised a total of ₹66 lakh for organisations working with those affected by the Covid-19 health and economic crisis.

Fifty-two pieces were donated to the sale by collectors, gallerists and artists, of which an untitled Thota Vaikuntam painting from 2019 led the sale with a bid of ₹7.84 lakh. The other top sellers were works by Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, KG Subramanyan and Tayeba Begum Lipi.

The proceeds from the sale are being donated to the NGOs Goonj, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) and Stree Mukti Sanghatana (SMS), grassroots organisations that work with informal worker communities and migrant labourers.

