Sand boa seized by Thane police; one arrested

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:17 IST

Thane A 55-year-old man was arrested from Kalyan Phata for possessing a sand boa on Friday.

The snake was seized by the Thane police. The accused was carrying the snake in a sack and the police got a tip-off about it.

“A team of Shil-Daighar police arrested the accused, Shankar Dashrath Walvi, 55, who was taking the snake to sell it. The snake is 47 inches long and weighs 2.3 kgs,” said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

The accused, who is from Nandurbar district, has been arrested under Sections 39 (3) and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:17 IST