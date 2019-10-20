e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Sand boa seized by Thane police; one arrested

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:17 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Thane A 55-year-old man was arrested from Kalyan Phata for possessing a sand boa on Friday.

The snake was seized by the Thane police. The accused was carrying the snake in a sack and the police got a tip-off about it.

“A team of Shil-Daighar police arrested the accused, Shankar Dashrath Walvi, 55, who was taking the snake to sell it. The snake is 47 inches long and weighs 2.3 kgs,” said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

The accused, who is from Nandurbar district, has been arrested under Sections 39 (3) and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:17 IST

‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
