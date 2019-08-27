e-paper
SC extends admission deadline for undergraduate technical courses in Maharashtra till August 31

mumbai Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:14 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
While undergraduate (UG) medical and dental and masters of business administration (MBA) admissions have been stalled owing to petitions in different courts, the deadline for UG technical course admissions has been extended till August 31.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to extend the admissions deadline for first-year UG professional technical courses in Maharashtra from August 15 to August 31. “The extension is mainly for Class 12 students who had appeared for supplementary exams in June and their results were released only last week,” said Subhash Mahajan, chairman, admission committee (technical education), common entrance test cell. In the last one month, admissions to various first-year professional courses have also been marred by floods and waterlogging in some parts of the state due to which students could not reach colleges to confirm admissions. “These students also got in touch with us and we realised it will be better to extend the admission deadline and accommodate more students. This way, colleges too can fill vacant seats through the institutional round,” added Mahajan.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:14 IST

