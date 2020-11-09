e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Schools in Mumbai conducting online classes during Diwali break, allege parents

Schools in Mumbai conducting online classes during Diwali break, allege parents

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:32 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

Even as the state education department has declared Diwali vacations for students from November 7, parents of some schools have alleged that schools are continuing online classes.

Several parents have approached the education department complaining that students are still being asked to attend classes.

“The school has organised classes for students this entire week. What is the purpose of the vacations if schools continue to teach online?” said a parent of a Dadar-based school student.

Some schools have also scheduled internal tests for students during this period. “The school said that the exams need to be finished before Diwali break. Some students who had missed the exams are now being given another chance to appear,” said a parent from Kandivli.

Officials from the education department said they have not received any written complaints from parents yet. “We will write to the schools if we hear from parents. The schools should not conduct any teaching during this period,” said the official.

After facing flak for reducing the Diwali break to only five days, the education department changed its stand and announced that the break would now be of 14 days and students will thus get a holiday between November 7 and 20.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In