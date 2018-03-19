Sena decides to remain neutral, will not support no-confidence motion against govt in Parliament

Even as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress moved no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha today, the Shiv Sena, another bickering ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided against supporting the motion.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena said the people of the country have “no confidence in the government, and in the 2019 general election, this [no confidence] motion will be passed with majority.”

Senior Sena MPs have said that they will stay neutral if the motion is accepted by the Lok Sabha speaker. The editorial slammed the BJP for its “overconfidence”.

“Modi government’s over confident attitude that nobody can dislodge them from power for another 25 years, has been shaken by the no-confidence motion initiated against the government in less than five years,” the Marathi daily said.