Senior bureaucrats get posting after waiting for months

mumbai

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:41 IST

Two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers get postings after waiting for months. Nand Kumar (1989-batch IAS) has been posted as principal secretary, EGS, soil and water conservation department, while Atul Patne (1999-batch IAS) has been appointed as fisheries commissioner. Kumar was waiting for the posting since February 14, while Patne was without posting since January 22. Darade (1997 batch IRS) has been posted as project director, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society. She was waiting for more than three months after she replaced as Food and Drug Administration commissioner.