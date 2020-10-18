Sepoy deployed at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar naval facility found dead

mumbai

A 44-year-old guard of Defence Security Corps (DSC) was found dead at his duty post at naval store depot in Ghatkopar (West) on Sunday. The deceased, Raipal Pal Singh, a sepoy of the 106 DSC platoon attached to the naval material organisation in Ghatkopar, died due to gunshot injury on his chest. His service rifle, with two rounds discharged, was found next to him, said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam (zone 7) said, “As per preliminary inquiry, it appears that he shot himself from his service rifle. The accidental death report has been registered and the investigation is going on”.

The incident occurred around 7pm when Singh was posted at the gate. On hearing the gunshot, people inside the depot rushed on the spot. The Ghatkopar police were informed about the incident and Singh was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital by naval ambulance where he was declared dead. The police have been conducting an inquiry to find out the reason behind his death, said a police officer.

Singh hailed from Sangrur district in Punjab and was survived by his wife and two children.