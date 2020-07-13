e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Seven held for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from custom department warehouse

Seven held for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from custom department warehouse

mumbai Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:04 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Sewri police on Saturday arrested seven persons for stealing valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh from the custom department’s warehouse, at Hajibandar, Sewri.

The accused stole valuables such as handbags, jewellery, mobile accessories, etc that were seized by customs.

Kiran Mandhare, sub-inspector, Sewri police station said, “On June 26, we received a complaint from the customs warehouse superintendent about the theft of valuables worth ₹89.88 lakh. After which we scanned the CCTV camera and alerted our informers. On Saturday, we conducted raids at Reay Road, Byculla and Sewri, and traced seven accused involved in the crime. “We have recovered valuables worth ₹25lakh from them and are investigating further,”

The arrested accused identified as Sajid Mohammad Arif Shaikh alias Mulla, 19, Karam Husain Shaikh, 52, Mamtya alias Satyvel Harijan, 48, Mohammad Yusuf Mulla, 27, Irshad Pathan, 62, Ganesh Kavdare, 35, Shahrukh Khan, 26.

An officer said, “The theft was being carried out for two months. The accused took advantage of lockdown and went inside the warehouse through the window. They stole goods in small quantities. During the day, they hid the stolen items at the nearby isolated corner, and in the night time, the goods were shifted to their hideouts at Sewri, Byculla and Reay Road,”

Sources revealed that the accused are habitual offenders.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In