Shah Rukh Khan gets relief in Wankhede brawl case

In relief for Shah Rukh Khan in the 2012 Wankhede Stadium brawl, a metropolitan magistrate on Wednesday dismissed for want of evidence a plea seeking action against the actor. The court accepted the closure report filed by the Marine Drive police, which stated that Khan “did not manhandle and abuse in front of kids, and was not under the influence of alcohol”.

On May 16, 2012, Khan allegedly got into a brawl with security personnel and members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at the Wankhede Stadium, after his team Kolkata Knight Riders won a match against Mumbai Indians.

The actor had, at the time, denied fighting with the security staff, claiming that one of the security staff, in fact, pushed the children who were accompanying him, after which he shouted at him.

Social activist Amit Maru moved court against the actor on May 11, 2015 on the basis of the video of the brawl released on the internet. The court asked the Marine Drive police station to probe the case and file a report.

The court, in the order referring to the statement of the security guard of the stadium, observed: “He did not know whether the accused (Khan) was under influence of alcohol or not. The accused did not abuse and manhandle witness Iqbal Shaikh. He also stated that accused did not abuse in filthy language in front of children. Children had already left the spot of incident before the matter proceeded.”

The court held the activist did not submit a mandatory certificate under the IT Act while submitting a CD containing downloaded video of the alleged brawl. The court also claimed that there is no report recognising the voice of the accused, and hence refused to accept the CD.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 00:43 IST