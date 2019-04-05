Sheena Bora case: CBI court rejects Peter’s interim bail plea

The special court designated under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refused to grant interim bail to Peter Mukerjea, a key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on the grounds that the he can avail treatment at a private hospital while being in jail. Peter’s estranged wife, Indrani, another accused in the case, also filed a bail plea on Thursday, for the fourth time, citing her health.

Peter, who recently underwent surgery at a private hospital after suffering a heart attack, had approached the court for interim bail. His lawyers had claimed he needs post-operation care, which is not possible in the jail owing to unhygienic conditions and unavailability of doctors on time.

The court rejected the plea, claiming that all required facilities are available at Sir JJ Hospital and at the Arthur Road Jail, where he is lodged.“This is the same cell which has been presented to Britain’s magisterial court in extradition process of a fugitive accused [Vijay Mallya]. The cell has proper ventilation. There is a 24-hour medical service along with a medical officer. So, the accused’s apprehension that there is great danger to his life if he is sent back to the jail, is not sustainable,” the judge said. The court allowed him to avail treatment at the private hospital where he was admitted, even after he is discharged.



The court is yet to decide on Peter’s bail plea which was filed before he suffered a heart attack.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 01:06 IST