Sheena Bora case: CBI opposes Peter Mukerjea’s bail plea, says he could influence witnesses

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the interim bail plea filed by Peter Mukerjea, one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, stating that Peter could abscond or attempt to influence witnesses in the trial if granted bail.

On Friday, Peter had moved a plea in the special CBI court stating that he should not be sent back to prison after his treatment at a private hospital because of the unhygienic conditions at Arthur Road prison, where he is lodged. Peter stated that the jail conditions might aggravate his heart ailment.

As per court records, Peter was operated upon for his heart ailment on Monday at a private hospital. He had been shifted to the hospital after the special CBI court on Monday allowed him to be shifted there under supervision of a police escort. On March 16, Peter had been taken to Sir JJ Hospital after suffering a mild heart attack. His lawyers had moved a plea that Peter be allowed to undergo treatment at a private hospital as he had been diagnosed with blockages in three main arteries and his health was critical.

Meanwhile, an earlier bail plea filed by Peter is also pending before the court.He had in November last year moved for bail claiming that he had no role to play in Sheena’s murder. Even as the first bail plea is pending, Peter had moved a fresh application for bail citing his health condition.

Peter is among the three accused, including Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna, charged for the murder of Sheena Bora.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:34 IST