Sheena Bora murder: CBI objects to Indrani’s fifth bail plea

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:57 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday objected to the fifth bail plea of Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder, saying that there is evidence to prove her role in the case.

Indrani had in the last week of December filed her fifth bail plea in the CBI court on the grounds of several discrepancies in the prosecution’s case.

The key contradiction listed by Indrani is that the skeleton recovered by the Pen police in May 2012, and later identified as Bora’s, is not the same as the one exhumed by Khar police in 2015. However, the prosecution alleged that after removing parts of the skeleton for further investigation, the Pen police had buried the body at the same spot, in a pit. The same skeleton was exhumed by Khar police in 2015, the prosecution claimed. The agency alleged that the body exhumed was that of Bora’s as the DNA of the bones matched with Indrani’s.

Indrani had also questioned the credibility of the key prosecution witnesses, Shyamwar Rai, a driver who had also allegedly helped kill Bora; and Kajal Sharma, who helped write letters on behalf of Bora, after her death, to the accused’s son Mikhail Bora.

Responding to her arguments, the prosecution contended that this was not the stage to test the credibility and reliability of the witnesses and that the court now needs to see what has come on record during the trial. Special public prosecutor, Manoj Chaladan, further cited the depositions of Rai, Sharma and Mikhail to show Indrani’s involvement. “The witnesses have clearly stated how Indrani was involved in planning of the murder, its execution and later, also in destruction of the evidence by destroying the body of Bora,” Chaladan told the court, adding that the medical evidence had also supported the prosecution’s case and corroborated the evidence given by other witnesses. The prosecution contended that looking at the gravity of the offence and status of the accused, she should not be released on bail. “She is a British national, [and] the possibility of her escaping from the country cannot be out [dismissed],” prosecution submitted.