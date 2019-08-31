Sheena Bora murder: CBI quizzes doc who conducted forensic test

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:07 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday examined professor SC Mohite, head of department of forensic medicine at BYL Nair hospital, as the 58th witness in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mohite was the one who had examined the body, which was later identified as Sheena Bora’s, after a murder case was registered at Khar police station in 2015.

The doctor confirmed that the body parts recovered in 2012 from Pen village were that of a woman. Mohite told the court that after the body parts were recovered in 2012, some were sent to JJ Hospital while the others were taken back to the spot in Pen.

In 2015, after the case was registered, the bones at JJ Hospital as well as the ones from the site were brought for examination. Mohite had removed two teeth and the left femur bone to be sent for examination to the forensic laboratory in Kalina.

The samples, kept in a sealed cover, were opened in court on Friday to exhibit them as evidence. Mohite will be further examined by the prosecution on Friday.

Court raps Indrani for P Chidambaram remark

The special CBI judge on Friday expressed displeasure over Indrani Mukerjea’s comment on P Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX media case. Indrani, an approver in the case, reportedly termed the arrest as “good news.” The court conveyed to her to not indulge in such kind of activities in future.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:07 IST