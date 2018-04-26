Shiv Sena leader murder: 40-year-old wife took kin’s help to murder him

Following the death of 40-year-old Shiv Sena shakha pramukh, Shailesh Nimse from Bhiwandi, the Thane rural police have arrested his 40-year-old wife and her relative.

The accused are Vaishali Nimse, 40, and Pramod Lute, 32. The police said that two more accused are allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Nimse.

According to the police, Vaishali had allegedly given Rs1.5 lakh to Lute and his aides to kill Shailesh. On April 20, Vaishali went to bed around 1.30am. Following this, the three accused arrived and strangled Shailesh to death. They dumped his body in a forest and tried to set it on fire.

“The forest guard noticed them, and so they fled the spot. The three accused were travelling by two vehicles – a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler. On their way back, they first stopped at a petrol station to refill fuel for the two-wheeler. They stopped at a mechanic shop to fix the tyre of the four-wheeler,” said Prashant Kadam, additional superintendent from Thane rural.According to the police, Vaishali had been planning the murder for a month at Lute’s house. “The body was dumped in Devsali village within the jurisdiction of Ganeshpuri police station. After the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family,” said Kadam.

The couple had been married for 21 years, and had two daughters, aged 19 and 14, and a son, aged 10. The police said Vaishali and Shailesh often had arguments over Shailesh’s alleged affair. On April 18, Shailesh forced Vaishali to sign divorce papers and threatened to leave her and their children. He had also taken all her jewellery, said the police. “We formed five teams, including the local crime branch. After questioning, Vaishali revealed the plan,” said Pramod Badak, additional police inspector from Thane rural.