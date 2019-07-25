Shiv Sena’s CM ambition not wrong, but all dreams don’t turn into reality: Chandrakant Patil

As speculation over who will hold the post of chief minister (CM) if the saffron combine comes to power continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said there is nothing wrong if Shiv Sena aspires for the post, but it is not necessary that aspirations “turn into reality.” s

He said that no decision has been taken over the issue of sharing the CM’s post, and the decision would be taken by party president Amit Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Asked about Sena projecting Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as the candidate for the top post, he said, “If they are projecting Aaditya Thackeray as the candidate for the top post, there is nothing wrong in being ambitious. But it is not necessary that every ambition will turn into reality. [The decision] has to be taken by top leaders from both the parties. I am too small a person to know if anything has been decided about the post during the meeting of these leaders.”

Fadnavis is set to begin his public outreach programme Mahajanadesh Yatra, which will cover 150 Assembly constituencies and 32 districts spanning 4,384km. It will be carried out in two phases between August 1 and 31. Speaking about the Yatra, Patil said Fadnavis will cover Assembly segments held by Sena legislators as well.

