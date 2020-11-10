e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Shiv Sena slams BJP for celebrating four years of demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended the move, saying it reduced black money and increased transparency even as opposition parties called demonetisation a national tragedy

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:02 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Banned currency notes of Rs 500.
Banned currency notes of Rs 500.(PTI)
         

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for celebrating four years of demonetisation saying it is akin to “cutting a birthday cake on the graves of those destroyed by the decision”. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena called the surprise demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, a “black chapter” in the nation’s history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended the move, saying it reduced black money and increased transparency even as opposition parties called demonetisation a national tragedy.

The editorial targeted Modi saying he promised to bring back the black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen. It said leaders here should keep in mind how US President Donald Trump lost.

Also Read: If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar

“Demonetisation was a black chapter in the history of our nation... The celebration over the decision is like cutting birthday cake on the graves of those who lost their jobs, died by suicide, or whose businesses were shut [because of the move]. Accepting mistakes shows the mettle in leadership. But the new political culture is to support mistakes. President Trump did the same in America.”

The editorial said Modi claimed demonetisation will curb terrorism as black money sources will be cut off. It added terrorist activities continue as note ban has not stopped terrorist operations. “It was claimed that after demonetisation terrorism in Kashmir will end, but has it happened? While Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues were celebrating the fourth anniversary of the decision [demonetisation], four soldiers were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in the Machil sector of Jammu & Kashmir. Infiltration and skirmishes have gone up in the Kashmir valley.”

