Shiv Sena slams Centre, FM over price rise

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:32 IST

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday attacked the Central government over the spike in onion prices as well as the state of the Indian economy. Its mouthpiece Saamana described the economy as “paralysed”, and said all sectors are reporting downward trends even though the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is not ready to accept the slowdown. The editorial also slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her “childish” remarks in Lok Sabha about high onion prices.

In its editorial in Saamana, Sena blamed the current state of economy on the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). “Centralisation of power in PMO and powerless ministers – this situation is not good for the economy,” the editorial read. It also said former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the present situation.

Referring to Sitharaman’s comment, during a debate on high onion prices in Parliament, that she does not eat much onions or garlic, Sena said, “The finance minister has also given a very childish answer on this issue. She said, ‘I do not eat onion-garlic, so do not ask me about onions.’ It seems the Prime Minister has no desire to resolve the issue.”

Through Saamana, Sena also attacked the PM. “While he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had stated that onion is a vital vegetable and should be kept in the locker. Today, his policy has changed. Modi is now the Prime Minister and the economy is collapsing,” it said.

Sena quoted the Global Hunger Index, in which India has slipped from 55th to 102nd out of 107 countries in the last five years, while neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have fared better. “There is no work at hand for people and no food in their stomachs. This is the condition of the common people of our country, but the rulers are calling it development,” read the editorial.